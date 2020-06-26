All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 2125 Meeting Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
2125 Meeting Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

2125 Meeting Street

2125 Meeting Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2125 Meeting Street, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2125 Meeting Street Available 07/09/20 Wayzata Two Story - Stately brick Colonial sited on a two acre wooded lot. Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed. Offering an open great room/family room flow, in addition a formal living-room quintessential screen porch with lawn access, detailed mill-work accents, 4 bedrooms up and a spacious walkout Upper level master w/ fireplace, custom bath, & sitting area. Walk-out lower level w/ full kitchen could easily become mother-in-law! Conveniently located with easy access to neighborhood parks, trails and major highways. Only 5 minutes to Wayzata or Ridgedale -- 15 minutes to Downtown Minneapolis.
Lease option to buy available.
Call Mark at 612-701-4375

(RLNE5820572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Meeting Street have any available units?
2125 Meeting Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 2125 Meeting Street currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Meeting Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Meeting Street pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Meeting Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 2125 Meeting Street offer parking?
No, 2125 Meeting Street does not offer parking.
Does 2125 Meeting Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Meeting Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Meeting Street have a pool?
No, 2125 Meeting Street does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Meeting Street have accessible units?
No, 2125 Meeting Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Meeting Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Meeting Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Meeting Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 Meeting Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with BalconyMinnetonka Apartments with Parking
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities