Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

2125 Meeting Street Available 07/09/20 Wayzata Two Story - Stately brick Colonial sited on a two acre wooded lot. Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed. Offering an open great room/family room flow, in addition a formal living-room quintessential screen porch with lawn access, detailed mill-work accents, 4 bedrooms up and a spacious walkout Upper level master w/ fireplace, custom bath, & sitting area. Walk-out lower level w/ full kitchen could easily become mother-in-law! Conveniently located with easy access to neighborhood parks, trails and major highways. Only 5 minutes to Wayzata or Ridgedale -- 15 minutes to Downtown Minneapolis.

Lease option to buy available.

Call Mark at 612-701-4375



(RLNE5820572)