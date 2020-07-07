All apartments in Minnetonka
18727 Clear View Terrace

18727 Clear View Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18727 Clear View Terrace, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Charming townhome situated in mature single family neighborhood yet with great access to 62 or 7. Many updates. Enjoy your own private gated patio. Garage has interior access. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath and private master. One bedroom has built in bar for use as a den. Laundry on upper level as well. Award winning Mtka Schools!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18727 Clear View Terrace have any available units?
18727 Clear View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 18727 Clear View Terrace have?
Some of 18727 Clear View Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18727 Clear View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
18727 Clear View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18727 Clear View Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 18727 Clear View Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 18727 Clear View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 18727 Clear View Terrace offers parking.
Does 18727 Clear View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18727 Clear View Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18727 Clear View Terrace have a pool?
No, 18727 Clear View Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 18727 Clear View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 18727 Clear View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 18727 Clear View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 18727 Clear View Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

