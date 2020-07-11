3 Bedroom 4 bath home on Wayzata bay, Lake Minnetonka. Great views of the Grays Bay Bridge. 2 Bedrooms up, one on the main floor. Great kitchen, porch, patio. Walls of windows on the lake side. 2 Double Garages and the dock is in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17500 County Road 101 W have any available units?
17500 County Road 101 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
What amenities does 17500 County Road 101 W have?
Some of 17500 County Road 101 W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17500 County Road 101 W currently offering any rent specials?
17500 County Road 101 W is not currently offering any rent specials.