Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

17500 County Road 101 W

17500 County Road 101 · No Longer Available
Location

17500 County Road 101, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 4 bath home on Wayzata bay, Lake Minnetonka. Great views of the Grays Bay Bridge.
2 Bedrooms up, one on the main floor. Great kitchen, porch, patio. Walls of windows on the lake side. 2 Double Garages and the dock is in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

