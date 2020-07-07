Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 12802 Linde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
12802 Linde Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12802 Linde Lane
12802 Linde Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12802 Linde Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55305
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice 3 plus bedroom home in Minnetonka. Quiet neighborhood, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room with a cozy fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12802 Linde Lane have any available units?
12802 Linde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minnetonka, MN
.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minnetonka Rent Report
.
Is 12802 Linde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12802 Linde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 Linde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12802 Linde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minnetonka
.
Does 12802 Linde Lane offer parking?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have a pool?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have accessible units?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Similar Pages
Minnetonka 1 Bedrooms
Minnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with Parking
Minnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities