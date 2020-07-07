All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12802 Linde Lane

12802 Linde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12802 Linde Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice 3 plus bedroom home in Minnetonka. Quiet neighborhood, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room with a cozy fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 Linde Lane have any available units?
12802 Linde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 12802 Linde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12802 Linde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 Linde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12802 Linde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 12802 Linde Lane offer parking?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have a pool?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have accessible units?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12802 Linde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12802 Linde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

