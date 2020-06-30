All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 12019 Sunrise Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
12019 Sunrise Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12019 Sunrise Lane

12019 Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12019 Sunrise Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Ranch-style home is situated in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees. The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage, Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area with gas fireplace, huge windows and glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck and beautiful backyard. Other highlights included wood floors, chic lighting fixtures, gourmet kitchen with a large 9 by 3.5 center island, quartz countertops, farm sink, large pantry, Bosch, Maytag, Jenn-air, stainless steel appliances, perennial gardens and so much more! Layout includes a main level master with ensuite, large soaking tub, separate shower, dual walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Lower level includes family room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, storage, and laundry with new LG washer. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 Sunrise Lane have any available units?
12019 Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 12019 Sunrise Lane have?
Some of 12019 Sunrise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12019 Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12019 Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12019 Sunrise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 12019 Sunrise Lane offer parking?
No, 12019 Sunrise Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12019 Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12019 Sunrise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 Sunrise Lane have a pool?
No, 12019 Sunrise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12019 Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 12019 Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12019 Sunrise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities