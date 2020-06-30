12019 Sunrise Lane

Amenities

This Ranch-style home is situated in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees. The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage, Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area with gas fireplace, huge windows and glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck and beautiful backyard. Other highlights included wood floors, chic lighting fixtures, gourmet kitchen with a large 9 by 3.5 center island, quartz countertops, farm sink, large pantry, Bosch, Maytag, Jenn-air, stainless steel appliances, perennial gardens and so much more! Layout includes a main level master with ensuite, large soaking tub, separate shower, dual walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Lower level includes family room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, storage, and laundry with new LG washer. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult.