All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
10411 Cedar Lake Road #303
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

10411 Cedar Lake Road #303

10411 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10411 Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
sauna
tennis court
Garage parking! 2 bed condo remodeled kitchen!

This gorgeous condo unit has spacious living room, formal dining and eat in kitchen.
1 garage space comes included. Tenant must abide by association rules and regulations
Convenient location right off Cedar Lake.
Sorry no pets

Highlights:
-2 bedroom
-2 bathroom
-1 car heated parking
-Newer cherry hardwood flooring
-New kitchen
-Laundry every floor

Lease includes onsite:
-Indoor and outdoor swimming pool
-Tennis courts
-Sauna
-Exercise room
-Party room rental
-Guest suite rental

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people- 3
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues-heat/water/sewer/sanitation/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, optional utility and $200 move out/in fee
1 garage space comes included
Sorry no pets
Tenant must abide by association rules and regulations

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/74d7c4000e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 have any available units?
10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 have?
Some of 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 pet-friendly?
No, 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 offers parking.
Does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 have a pool?
Yes, 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 has a pool.
Does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 have accessible units?
No, 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Cedar Lake Road #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities