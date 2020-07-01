Rent Calculator
All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Minnetonka, MN
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
1 of 1
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107
10301 Cedar Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10301 Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5653938)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have any available units?
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minnetonka, MN
.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minnetonka Rent Report
.
Is 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minnetonka
.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 offer parking?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not offer parking.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have a pool?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have accessible units?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
