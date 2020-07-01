All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107

10301 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10301 Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5653938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have any available units?
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 offer parking?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not offer parking.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have a pool?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have accessible units?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10301 Cedar Lake Rd #107 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities