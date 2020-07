Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center car wash area community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community

Track 29 offers luxury alcove, 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom + den, 2 bedrooms & 2 bedroom + den apartments for rent in Uptown Minneapolis, MN. These brand new apartments emphasize personalization by offering a few choices in decoration and utilize Earth-friendly technologies. Track 29 City Apartments feature full gourmet kitchens available in 3 finishes, stainless Energy-Star appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, roomy and walk-in closets, extra storage, wide plank hardwood floors with Berber bedroom carpeting or concrete floors throughout. The community offers a state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop deck, salt water pool, zen garden, bike storage, club and a community room with WiFi. Heated underground parking is available. Easy access to the Midtown Greenway and Bryant bikeway. Minutes to Uptown restaurants, shopping, Lake of the Isles, Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis.