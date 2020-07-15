Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on the shores of Lake Calhoun providing stunning panoramic lake views and views of the Minneapolis skyline. Out your front door are jogging trails, premier dining and shopping, nightlife, and a beautiful city view of both Uptown and downtown Minneapolis. Located at East Calhoun Parkway and West 31st Street, the property provides easy access via I-35W to downtown Minneapolis, the U of M and Dinkytown as well as U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. This location also allows residents easy access to Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and Lake Harriet.