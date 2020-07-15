The Shores

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Application Fee per Person
Deposit: $400 Security Deposit due at Application
Move-in Fees: No Move In Fees
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 one time only charge @ lease signing
fee: Non-Refundable one time fee
limit: 2
rent: No Pet Rent per month
restrictions: Cats only limit of 2
Parking Details: Underground Parking Stalls available for rent @ $85/month; off-street parking stalls available to rent @ $40/month. No additional storage however tons of storage in unit.
Storage Details: No Storage Lockers onsite however tons of closet storage in unit