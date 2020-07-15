All apartments in Minneapolis
The Shores
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

The Shores

3101 E Calhoun Pkwy · (763) 401-7431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3101 -102 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 3101 -306 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3101 -206 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shores.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on the shores of Lake Calhoun providing stunning panoramic lake views and views of the Minneapolis skyline. Out your front door are jogging trails, premier dining and shopping, nightlife, and a beautiful city view of both Uptown and downtown Minneapolis. Located at East Calhoun Parkway and West 31st Street, the property provides easy access via I-35W to downtown Minneapolis, the U of M and Dinkytown as well as U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. This location also allows residents easy access to Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and Lake Harriet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Application Fee per Person
Deposit: $400 Security Deposit due at Application
Move-in Fees: No Move In Fees
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 one time only charge @ lease signing
fee: Non-Refundable one time fee
limit: 2
rent: No Pet Rent per month
restrictions: Cats only limit of 2
Parking Details: Underground Parking Stalls available for rent @ $85/month; off-street parking stalls available to rent @ $40/month. No additional storage however tons of storage in unit.
Storage Details: No Storage Lockers onsite however tons of closet storage in unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shores have any available units?
The Shores has 3 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shores have?
Some of The Shores's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shores currently offering any rent specials?
The Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shores is pet friendly.
Does The Shores offer parking?
Yes, The Shores offers parking.
Does The Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shores have a pool?
No, The Shores does not have a pool.
Does The Shores have accessible units?
Yes, The Shores has accessible units.
Does The Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shores has units with dishwashers.
