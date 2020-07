The Miles Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge dog grooming area 24hr gym parking pool bike storage lobby package receiving cats allowed elevator garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park hot tub

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Experience the smartest homes in Uptown at The Miles! We've outfitted each home with cutting-edge, innovative technology that you won't find anywhere else in Uptown! Forget to turn off your straightener or lights? Can't make it home to let your dog out or accept that Amazon package? Don't feel like leaving the couch to run down to the lobby and let your guest in? We've got you covered! With tech like the Butterfly Video Entry System and Stratis Smart Home, you have the freedom to control your apartment home locks, lights, outlets, and more with your phone! When you're ready to leave home, The Miles places you directly on the Greenway and only minutes from all the entertainment venues that Uptown has to offer! And when you're ready to escape the mundane without leaving the community, you can enjoy the refined community amenities ...