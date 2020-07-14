All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like The Churchill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
The Churchill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

The Churchill

111 Marquette Ave · (937) 533-4261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 0906 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2601 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2802 · Avail. now

$2,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Churchill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
extra storage
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
garage
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
concierge
conference room
guest suite
internet cafe
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views. A long list of lavish benefits and amenities add up to the easiest, most effortless way of life you can imagine. The Churchill is directly connected to the skyway, which lets you stroll around downtown in complete comfort, even on the coldest winter days. The Churchill offers a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet the widest range of tastes and needs. The community and apartment amenities include newly remodeled apartments, a convenient business center on site, controlled access entry, enclosed covered parking, state of the art fitness center, convenient freeway access, garages, large laundry facility, balconies, indoor heated pool with attached sundeck, public transportation close by, spectacular views of Minneapolis skyline and scenic views of The Mississippi river. Live the lifestyle you deserve at The Churchill Apartments. This community offers a vast variety of apartment homes from two bedrooms, one bedrooms and one bedroom convertibles, all one bedrooms feature at least one balcony, and two bedroom two full bath, with two balconies. The entrance features a beautiful landscape circle drive with a cascading water fountain. If youve been looking for a pleasant but prestigious place to live with people dedicated to giving you the best customer service available then consider making The Churchill your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300-$400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $105/month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Churchill have any available units?
The Churchill has 20 units available starting at $1,501 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Churchill have?
Some of The Churchill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Churchill currently offering any rent specials?
The Churchill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Churchill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Churchill is pet friendly.
Does The Churchill offer parking?
Yes, The Churchill offers parking.
Does The Churchill have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Churchill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Churchill have a pool?
Yes, The Churchill has a pool.
Does The Churchill have accessible units?
No, The Churchill does not have accessible units.
Does The Churchill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Churchill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Churchill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity