Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony extra storage range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly sauna garage on-site laundry bbq/grill business center concierge conference room guest suite internet cafe

Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views. A long list of lavish benefits and amenities add up to the easiest, most effortless way of life you can imagine. The Churchill is directly connected to the skyway, which lets you stroll around downtown in complete comfort, even on the coldest winter days. The Churchill offers a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet the widest range of tastes and needs. The community and apartment amenities include newly remodeled apartments, a convenient business center on site, controlled access entry, enclosed covered parking, state of the art fitness center, convenient freeway access, garages, large laundry facility, balconies, indoor heated pool with attached sundeck, public transportation close by, spectacular views of Minneapolis skyline and scenic views of The Mississippi river. Live the lifestyle you deserve at The Churchill Apartments. This community offers a vast variety of apartment homes from two bedrooms, one bedrooms and one bedroom convertibles, all one bedrooms feature at least one balcony, and two bedroom two full bath, with two balconies. The entrance features a beautiful landscape circle drive with a cascading water fountain. If youve been looking for a pleasant but prestigious place to live with people dedicated to giving you the best customer service available then consider making The Churchill your new home!