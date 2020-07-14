All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like The Bryant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
The Bryant
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Bryant

2101 Bryant Ave S · (952) 260-9166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bryant.

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Bryant is a 60's property that was completely renovated in 2014. Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom layouts with all new everything! Enjoy living in a classic area with and updated look! Right out your door you'll find everything to make life fun and easy - from fabulous restaurants to trendy shopping to neighborhood coffee shops. Join one of Steven Scott's Uptown communities. You'll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee - $150 due at move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Off street parking available for first come, first serve. There are also reserved parking available for $50 a month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage available on a first come first serve basis at no additional cost. Bike storage is also available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bryant have any available units?
The Bryant has 5 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bryant have?
Some of The Bryant's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bryant currently offering any rent specials?
The Bryant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bryant pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bryant is pet friendly.
Does The Bryant offer parking?
Yes, The Bryant offers parking.
Does The Bryant have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bryant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bryant have a pool?
No, The Bryant does not have a pool.
Does The Bryant have accessible units?
No, The Bryant does not have accessible units.
Does The Bryant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bryant has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Bryant?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity