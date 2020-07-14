The Bryant

Lease Length: 11-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee - $150 due at move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Off street parking available for first come, first serve. There are also reserved parking available for $50 a month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage available on a first come first serve basis at no additional cost. Bike storage is also available.