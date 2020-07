Sora Minneapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving dog grooming area dog park lobby

Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms. Say good-bye to traffic and enjoy warm, walkable access to the best that Minneapolis has to offer. Shop your way to the IDS Crystal Court and back. Meet friends at one of 140 accessible pubs and eateries. Or catch a Vikings game at nearby US Bank Stadium. Then come home to spacious, designer comfort and all the on-site amenities you need to own your ideal urban experience.