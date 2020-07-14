Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel extra storage oven Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Seventeen10 offers spacious boutique apartments in a sought after Uptown location footsteps from Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). Exceptional amenities including on-site fitness center and business center will provide you with everything you need to live a balanced urban lifestyle. With Spacious two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and air conditioning, you will feel right at home.