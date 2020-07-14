All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Seventeen10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Seventeen10
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Seventeen10

1710 Lake Street West · (612) 260-5299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1710 Lake Street West, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seventeen10.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Seventeen10 offers spacious boutique apartments in a sought after Uptown location footsteps from Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun). Exceptional amenities including on-site fitness center and business center will provide you with everything you need to live a balanced urban lifestyle. With Spacious two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and air conditioning, you will feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $45 per apartment/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking $115/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seventeen10 have any available units?
Seventeen10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Seventeen10 have?
Some of Seventeen10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seventeen10 currently offering any rent specials?
Seventeen10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seventeen10 pet-friendly?
Yes, Seventeen10 is pet friendly.
Does Seventeen10 offer parking?
Yes, Seventeen10 offers parking.
Does Seventeen10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seventeen10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seventeen10 have a pool?
No, Seventeen10 does not have a pool.
Does Seventeen10 have accessible units?
No, Seventeen10 does not have accessible units.
Does Seventeen10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seventeen10 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Seventeen10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity