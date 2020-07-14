Seventeen10

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $45 per apartment/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking $115/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $110/month