Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed elevator garage gym 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse guest parking

Oaks Hiawatha Station is located in South Minneapolis near Minnehaha Falls, Lake Hiawatha, and the University of Minnesota. Our property is conveniently situated just across the street from the 46th Street Light Rail station, providing quick and easy transportation to downtown, Minneapolis/St. Paul international airport, and the Mall of America. Winner of the 2006 MADACS Award for Best Floor Plan Specialty and the 2014 Property Excellence Award, Oaks Hiawatha Station Apartments has twelve wonderful floor plans to choose from. Come see for yourself - Oaks Hiawatha Station is simply elegant. Please call us for an appointment today.