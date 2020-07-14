All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like N&E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
N&E
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

N&E

1301 Marshall Street Northeast · (833) 924-0171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from N&E.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
Now Open!

N&E brings the power of "both/and" to apartment living. Why choose between location and lifestyle? Or culture and convenience? At N&E, you'll discover a building that's both impeccably modern and open to change, while embracing Northeast's cultural soul. A place where work and play hop back and forth over the Mississippi, and amenities don't come at the expense of character. Let your fullest self take shop inside N&E's spacious studio to two-bedroom apartments, furnished with classic hardwood floors, gleaming appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sharing the neighborhood spirit of continuous renaissance, N&E demands that you don't settle for "either/or" when you can embrace the power of "both/and."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does N&E have any available units?
N&E has 2 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does N&E have?
Some of N&E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is N&E currently offering any rent specials?
N&E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is N&E pet-friendly?
Yes, N&E is pet friendly.
Does N&E offer parking?
Yes, N&E offers parking.
Does N&E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, N&E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does N&E have a pool?
No, N&E does not have a pool.
Does N&E have accessible units?
No, N&E does not have accessible units.
Does N&E have units with dishwashers?
No, N&E does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in N&E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity