All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Mill City Apts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Mill City Apts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Mill City Apts

625 2nd St N · (612) 260-7856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Warehouse District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 625-410 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625-404 · Avail. now

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill City Apts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bike storage
rent controlled
cats allowed
Located in the trendy North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, Mill City Apartments is within walking distance from the heart of downtown Minneapolis and Nicollet Mall. Perfectly situated between popular restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. Plus, there is easy access to the light rail, just blocks away.

Our apartments offer many exciting features to help make your new home even more comfortable. With several studios, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans to choose from, we offer something for everyone. All of our homes include abundant closet space, large kitchens featuring ceramic tile floors and granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, and individually controlled heating and air conditioning.

Our community also has ample parking available for residents, an elevator and several amenities available such as an outdoor heated swimming pool, billiards room, executive business center, fitness center, and conference room.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant;$55 per applicant (out of state)
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, birds
restrictions: All fish tanks will be limited to 1 per home and no more than 25 gallons in capacity.
Cats
deposit: $300 flat fee
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 cats
rent: $25/month cat rent per cat
Parking Details: Assigned, Underground Parking (limited) - $100/month; Unassigned, Gated Surface Lot Parking - $75/month; Street Parking, Metered from 9am to 6pm ,.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill City Apts have any available units?
Mill City Apts has 2 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill City Apts have?
Some of Mill City Apts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill City Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Mill City Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill City Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill City Apts is pet friendly.
Does Mill City Apts offer parking?
Yes, Mill City Apts offers parking.
Does Mill City Apts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill City Apts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill City Apts have a pool?
Yes, Mill City Apts has a pool.
Does Mill City Apts have accessible units?
No, Mill City Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Mill City Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill City Apts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mill City Apts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity