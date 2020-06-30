Mill City Apts

Amenities
Located in the trendy North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, Mill City Apartments is within walking distance from the heart of downtown Minneapolis and Nicollet Mall. Perfectly situated between popular restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. Plus, there is easy access to the light rail, just blocks away.
Our apartments offer many exciting features to help make your new home even more comfortable. With several studios, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans to choose from, we offer something for everyone. All of our homes include abundant closet space, large kitchens featuring ceramic tile floors and granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, and individually controlled heating and air conditioning.
Our community also has ample parking available for residents, an elevator and several amenities available such as an outdoor heated swimming pool, billiards room, executive business center, fitness center, and conference room.