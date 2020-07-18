Midtown Exchange

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage internet access

2929 Chicago Ave #1005 Available 08/01/20 Incredible 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo! - This incredible condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and has beautiful exposed cream-city brick, and concrete floors and columns. The open kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, a moveable island, and stainless appliances. You'll love the view, too.



Best of all, ALL UTILITIES are included in the rent - water, electric, heat, garbage, cable, internet, fitness center, and 2 parking spaces of underground garage parking. No hidden fees or other bills to pay. The fitness center is right down the hall for easy 24hr access, and common space on the 14th floor for your event needs.



The Midtown building features the Global Market which is the epicenter of delicious food, entertainment, and shopping. Directly behind the building is the Midtown Greenway for biking enthusiasts. Also next door to the bus hub for mass transportation needs.



You won't find another location that combines the convenience of City living with the comfort of the Midtown neighborhood. Do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.



(RLNE5896991)