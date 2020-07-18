All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Midtown Exchange

2929 Chicago Avenue South · (920) 680-9325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Midtown Phillips

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2929 Chicago Ave #1005 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
2929 Chicago Ave #1005 Available 08/01/20 Incredible 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo! - This incredible condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and has beautiful exposed cream-city brick, and concrete floors and columns. The open kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, a moveable island, and stainless appliances. You'll love the view, too.

Best of all, ALL UTILITIES are included in the rent - water, electric, heat, garbage, cable, internet, fitness center, and 2 parking spaces of underground garage parking. No hidden fees or other bills to pay. The fitness center is right down the hall for easy 24hr access, and common space on the 14th floor for your event needs.

The Midtown building features the Global Market which is the epicenter of delicious food, entertainment, and shopping. Directly behind the building is the Midtown Greenway for biking enthusiasts. Also next door to the bus hub for mass transportation needs.

You won't find another location that combines the convenience of City living with the comfort of the Midtown neighborhood. Do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

(RLNE5896991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Exchange have any available units?
Midtown Exchange has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Exchange have?
Some of Midtown Exchange's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Exchange currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Exchange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Exchange pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Exchange is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Exchange offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Exchange offers parking.
Does Midtown Exchange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Exchange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Exchange have a pool?
No, Midtown Exchange does not have a pool.
Does Midtown Exchange have accessible units?
No, Midtown Exchange does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Exchange have units with dishwashers?
No, Midtown Exchange does not have units with dishwashers.
