Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Mezzo

1319 Marshall Street Northeast · (833) 647-0538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 429 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mezzo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
lobby
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all. Located just blocks from Boom Island, next door to the iconic Dusty's Bar, Mezzo delivers a modern lifestyle infused with all the color and character you love about your favorite neighborhood. Mezzo's loft-style studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments deliver the most amenity-rich living experience in Northeast, while staying true to the qualities that first drew you to the neighborhood.

Our modern apartments are not only a pleasure to live in, but they also stay true to the qualities that first drew you to the neighborhood. Vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, smart kitchen cabinetry, full-size washer/dryers, and sleek stainless-steel appliances make everyday chores just a tad easier, while the extensive acoustic design of our layouts, built-in roller shades, oversized windows, and 9-foot ceilings add an extra splash of elegance to your lifesty

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage parking $150 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mezzo have any available units?
Mezzo has 5 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Mezzo have?
Some of Mezzo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mezzo currently offering any rent specials?
Mezzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mezzo pet-friendly?
Yes, Mezzo is pet friendly.
Does Mezzo offer parking?
Yes, Mezzo offers parking.
Does Mezzo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mezzo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mezzo have a pool?
No, Mezzo does not have a pool.
Does Mezzo have accessible units?
No, Mezzo does not have accessible units.
Does Mezzo have units with dishwashers?
No, Mezzo does not have units with dishwashers.
