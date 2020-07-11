Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym lobby parking bbq/grill courtyard fire pit internet access

Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all. Located just blocks from Boom Island, next door to the iconic Dusty's Bar, Mezzo delivers a modern lifestyle infused with all the color and character you love about your favorite neighborhood. Mezzo's loft-style studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments deliver the most amenity-rich living experience in Northeast, while staying true to the qualities that first drew you to the neighborhood.



Our modern apartments are not only a pleasure to live in, but they also stay true to the qualities that first drew you to the neighborhood. Vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, smart kitchen cabinetry, full-size washer/dryers, and sleek stainless-steel appliances make everyday chores just a tad easier, while the extensive acoustic design of our layouts, built-in roller shades, oversized windows, and 9-foot ceilings add an extra splash of elegance to your lifesty