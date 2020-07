Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments conference room key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Lyn-Lake is home to muralists, baristas, and tattoo artists; families, young and old; and a melting pot of ethnicities, joining together to make this one of the most spirited, lively areas in all of the Twin Cities. A perennial "best neighborhood" winner among local publications, the city's best taco stands and innovative ice cream cones are steps from your front door.