Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym parking bike storage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit internet access

Steps from the Twin Cities’ best trails, lakes and riverside parks—and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtowns—life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis. Hop the nearby light rail to take in some downtown nightlife. Or just unwind in your spacious, amenity-rich south Minneapolis apartment. At Lowa46, you’re surrounded by everything you need to plan the perfect day—or just wing it.