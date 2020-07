Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse pool hot tub gym accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill concierge guest suite package receiving pool table sauna

The Lime community thrives both inside and out. Situated in Lyn Lake proper, our excellent walk, transit and bike scores mean youll live right in the thick of it, with immediate access to just about anything you need.



Looking to explore? Take a walk or hop on Metro Transit. To your west awaits Uptown nightlife, the beaches and waterways of Lake Calhoun, Harriet and Isles. To your north, lies the Downtown business district and to your east, Midtown Global Market.



With Nice Ride bike rentals, numerous bike shops and miles of paved trails right outside your door, theres little reason to use a car. Ease traffic and stay healthy at Lime.