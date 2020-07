Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub yoga elevator garage parking bike storage car charging internet access package receiving wine room

Located in between Downtown Minneapolis and the historic Mill District, Latitude 45 offers an exceptional living experience in Minneapolis' most desired locale. Residences at Latitude 45 feature modern sophisticated interiors with engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, subway tile backsplash, private outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Whether you prefer to enjoy the comfort of your exquisite residence or engage with your neighbors within beautiful community spaces, you are always at home at Latitude 45. Enjoy dedicated concierge alongside an outdoor garden terrace and urban oasis, complete with private pool and skyline views, or have cocktails in the penthouse-level sky lounge. If fitness is your thing, enjoy our fully-equipped fitness center and indoor bike repair lounge. Don't worry, we didn't forget your four-legged best friend! Latitude 45 warmly welcomes pets and offers a pet-spa and private outdoor dog park. We are now ...