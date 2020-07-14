LaSalle Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-2 month's rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $20/month per cat
Storage Details: Storage cage:$10/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.