Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

LaSalle Apartments

36 S 9th St · (612) 324-1210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Downtown West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

See 17+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LaSalle Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
furnished
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
concierge
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-2 month's rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: None.
Storage Details: Storage cage:$10/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LaSalle Apartments have any available units?
LaSalle Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does LaSalle Apartments have?
Some of LaSalle Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LaSalle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
LaSalle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LaSalle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, LaSalle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does LaSalle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, LaSalle Apartments offers parking.
Does LaSalle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LaSalle Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LaSalle Apartments have a pool?
No, LaSalle Apartments does not have a pool.
Does LaSalle Apartments have accessible units?
No, LaSalle Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does LaSalle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LaSalle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
