Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access yoga accessible elevator business center cc payments courtyard fire pit lobby online portal package receiving

Located in the flourishing North Loop neighborhood of the Warehouse Historic District of downtown Minneapolis, MN, convenience is right outside our door. Junction Flats is nearby the Cedar Lake Trail, Metro Transit and bike share programs, the Minneapolis Skyway, Target Field and First Avenue music venue. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature individual climate control with programmable thermostats, contemporary lighting, gas ranges and keyless locks. Our amenities include bike storage and bike repair station, heated underground parking, pool cabanas with TVs and the largest dog park in the area. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.