All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Green on 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Green on 4th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

Green on 4th

2949 4th St SE · (612) 230-1293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 8/15/2020 and get your first full month free!
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 8/1/2020 and get your first month free!
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 8/1/2020 and get a free garage for 6 months!
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. now

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 654 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 357 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 34+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 435 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,242

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green on 4th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
yoga
bbq/grill
business center
dog grooming area
lobby
media room
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door. Be the host with the most with Fresh Thyme Market less than a block away. Or meet up with friends at your neighborhood brewery, Surly, for happy hour. Hop on the U of M Transitway or METRO Green Line Rail Stop for quick access around the metropolitan area of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Green on 4th, or G4, allows you to take in an abundance of natural light and the Minneapolis skyline with floor to ceiling windows. If you feel like taking those views to a higher level take advantage of the rooftop deck for all your viewing and entertainment needs. Whether you’ve just completed a ride on the trails and hung your bike up in storage for the day, finished a work-out in the luxury fitness center, decompressed in the tranquil yoga room, or played a round of pool in the game room, we have it all! Your four-legged fami

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green on 4th have any available units?
Green on 4th has 41 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Green on 4th have?
Some of Green on 4th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green on 4th currently offering any rent specials?
Green on 4th is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 8/15/2020 and get your first full month free!
Is Green on 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, Green on 4th is pet friendly.
Does Green on 4th offer parking?
Yes, Green on 4th offers parking.
Does Green on 4th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Green on 4th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Green on 4th have a pool?
Yes, Green on 4th has a pool.
Does Green on 4th have accessible units?
No, Green on 4th does not have accessible units.
Does Green on 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green on 4th has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Green on 4th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Cameron North Loop
756 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity