Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool bike storage yoga bbq/grill business center dog grooming area lobby media room package receiving pool table shuffle board

This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door. Be the host with the most with Fresh Thyme Market less than a block away. Or meet up with friends at your neighborhood brewery, Surly, for happy hour. Hop on the U of M Transitway or METRO Green Line Rail Stop for quick access around the metropolitan area of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Green on 4th, or G4, allows you to take in an abundance of natural light and the Minneapolis skyline with floor to ceiling windows. If you feel like taking those views to a higher level take advantage of the rooftop deck for all your viewing and entertainment needs. Whether you’ve just completed a ride on the trails and hung your bike up in storage for the day, finished a work-out in the luxury fitness center, decompressed in the tranquil yoga room, or played a round of pool in the game room, we have it all! Your four-legged fami