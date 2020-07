Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub key fob access package receiving sauna valet service yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage cc payments fire pit game room internet cafe lobby online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake Street retail. Our resort-style amenities include a seasonal pool with cabanas, a rooftop Sky Lounge and a private dog park. Our expansive studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern finishes including waxed concrete or hardwood floors, 9'-10' ceilings and industrial exposed ductwork. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.