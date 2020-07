Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar community garden fire pit 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly elevator bike storage carport green community internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal

Chroma is at the vanguard of the up-and-coming Whittier neighborhood in South Minneapolis. Just one block from MCAD and the MIA, Chroma Apartments are situated squarely between Uptown and Downtown. Whittier is the ideal hub for urbanites who prefer a Downtown view to a Downtown address, yet still want to enjoy a walkable neighborhood with social and cultural opportunities on every corner. Whether youre an artist or an entrepreneur, Chromas one, two, and three-bedroom apartments give you the space and flexibility to pursue your passions and bring your visions to life. There are no compromises at Chroma. Modern amenities and contemporary design deliver the lifestyle you deserve while allowing your personality to define the space. Chromas ground floor coffee shop, art gallery, and green community spaces create a unique energy for our residents to practice the art of inspired living.