Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging coffee bar concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court bike storage garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court yoga 24hr maintenance guest suite lobby package receiving

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Calhoun Beach Club Apartments in Minneapolis, MN 55416 offers luxurious living with breathtaking views. Be the first to live in a newly renovated home with luxurious finishes including quartz countertops, herringbone tile backsplashes, wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile bathroom floors and more. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our pet friendly, smoke free high rise apartments and penthouses feature private patio or balcony views of Lake Bde Maka Ska, Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake and downtown Minneapolis. We also offer full concierge services, a full service salon, restaurant, courtyard, spa services, a nutrition store, on site recycling and garage parking. Residents get free membership to the Calhoun Beach Health Club, featuring indoor and outdoor swimming pools, yoga, pilates and dance classes, tennis, racquetball and squash courts. Swim, boat or enjoy the beach at Lake Bde Maka Ska, just across the street. Located 25 minutes from the airport. Guarantors welcome! Tour without taking a step. Remote, real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.