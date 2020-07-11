All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
2900 Thomas Ave S · (612) 326-4490
Location

2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1726 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1512 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 1527 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 1813 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2223 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2123 · Avail. now

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2023 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 · Avail. now

$5,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 · Avail. Oct 3

$10,420

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3335 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calhoun Beach Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
yoga
24hr maintenance
guest suite
lobby
package receiving
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Calhoun Beach Club Apartments in Minneapolis, MN 55416 offers luxurious living with breathtaking views. Be the first to live in a newly renovated home with luxurious finishes including quartz countertops, herringbone tile backsplashes, wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile bathroom floors and more. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our pet friendly, smoke free high rise apartments and penthouses feature private patio or balcony views of Lake Bde Maka Ska, Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake and downtown Minneapolis. We also offer full concierge services, a full service salon, restaurant, courtyard, spa services, a nutrition store, on site recycling and garage parking. Residents get free membership to the Calhoun Beach Health Club, featuring indoor and outdoor swimming pools, yoga, pilates and dance classes, tennis, racquetball and squash courts. Swim, boat or enjoy the beach at Lake Bde Maka Ska, just across the street. Located 25 minutes from the airport. Guarantors welcome! Tour without taking a step. Remote, real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm:$1,000, 2 bdrm:$1,500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Reserved garage parking options are available. Prices range from $130 - $175 depending on vehicle size, location and availability. Motorcycle parking is available for $50.
Storage Details: 3x3x8 Storage cage:$45/month; Storage Locker: $55/month; Storage Room:$175/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments have any available units?
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments has 39 units available starting at $1,451 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments have?
Some of Calhoun Beach Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calhoun Beach Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $4,000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Calhoun Beach Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Calhoun Beach Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Calhoun Beach Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calhoun Beach Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Calhoun Beach Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Calhoun Beach Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Calhoun Beach Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calhoun Beach Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
