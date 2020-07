Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard lobby package receiving smoke-free community

You’re invited to come and tour one of the finest historical buildings within the Stevens Square Community. Some areas within Abbott Apartments, still contain terrazzo flooring, original hardwood banisters and historical elements that have been saved and preserved for years to come. Be apart of this great Historic Abbott Apartments Community! Completely renovated and remodeled, this beautiful building is centrally located on 18th Street and 1st Avenue South in the Stevens Square Community.