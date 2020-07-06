All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

962 29th Avenue NE

962 29th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

962 29th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/737257506c ---- MOVE IN ASAP!!! FLOOR TO CEILING REHAB 1BD 1BATH in Northeast Minneapolis IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This Home Features: -Complete Rehab Floor to Ceiling -Gleaming Hardwood Floors -Modern Gray and White Paint Scheme -Original Large Trim Work -ALL Stainless Steel Appliances -Lots of Closet Space (Unusual For 1 Bedroom Apartments) -Laundry Room On-Site -Off Street Parking (First Come First Served) CLOSE BY: Audobon Park and Pool, Hazel\'s, Parkway Pizza, Sarah Jane\'s Bakery, Metro Transit,and SO MUCH MORE!! Please Email rentals@vsmrealestate.com to Schedule a Showing Today!! Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8. Tenants are responsible for obtaining renter\'s insurance meeting VSM minimum coverage requirements, please see agent for more details. 9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 29th Avenue NE have any available units?
962 29th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 29th Avenue NE have?
Some of 962 29th Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 29th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
962 29th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 29th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 29th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 962 29th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 962 29th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 962 29th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 29th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 29th Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 962 29th Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 962 29th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 962 29th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 962 29th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 29th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

