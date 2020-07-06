962 29th Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/737257506c ---- MOVE IN ASAP!!! FLOOR TO CEILING REHAB 1BD 1BATH in Northeast Minneapolis IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This Home Features: -Complete Rehab Floor to Ceiling -Gleaming Hardwood Floors -Modern Gray and White Paint Scheme -Original Large Trim Work -ALL Stainless Steel Appliances -Lots of Closet Space (Unusual For 1 Bedroom Apartments) -Laundry Room On-Site -Off Street Parking (First Come First Served) CLOSE BY: Audobon Park and Pool, Hazel\'s, Parkway Pizza, Sarah Jane\'s Bakery, Metro Transit,and SO MUCH MORE!! Please Email rentals@vsmrealestate.com to Schedule a Showing Today!! Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8. Tenants are responsible for obtaining renter\'s insurance meeting VSM minimum coverage requirements, please see agent for more details. 9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds