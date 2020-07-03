Rent Calculator
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 937 17th Ave SE.
937 17th Ave SE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM
937 17th Ave SE
937 17th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
937 17th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
hardwood floors
parking
hardwood floors
parking
937 17th Ave SE - U of M Available 08/31/20 University of Mn Home - Single family home walking distance to campus. Como neighborhood.
(RLNE2295283)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 937 17th Ave SE have any available units?
937 17th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 937 17th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
937 17th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 17th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 937 17th Ave SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 937 17th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 937 17th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 937 17th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 17th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 17th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 937 17th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 937 17th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 937 17th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 937 17th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 17th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 17th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 17th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
