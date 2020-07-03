Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
931 18th Ave Se
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:09 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
931 18th Ave Se
931 Southeast 18th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
931 Southeast 18th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2,400 - Large 4 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house in the heart of in Southeast Como within walking distance of schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 931 18th Ave Se have any available units?
931 18th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 931 18th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
931 18th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 18th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 931 18th Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 931 18th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 931 18th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 931 18th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 18th Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 18th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 931 18th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 931 18th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 931 18th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 931 18th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 18th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 18th Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 18th Ave Se has units with air conditioning.
