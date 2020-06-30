921 19th Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated some paid utils furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 03/01/20 Sunny Upper Duplex Unit - Property Id: 75652



Charm galore in this sunny duplex. The hard to find upper unit is now available. New windows, blinds, appliances, light fixtures, paint and other upgrades accompany the warm home with original woodwork and built-ins.

Rent includes a garage stall and free lower level laundry. This upper unit has an additional alcove which makes a great office space.

Location on this quiet street is convenient to both the Metro and U of M bus routes and is walkable to the U. Just a few doors down from Joes Market and Deli. Available furnished for additional.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75652

Property Id 75652



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5498837)