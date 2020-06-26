All apartments in Minneapolis
918 N 3rd Street

918 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

918 North 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This historic warehouse renovation offers intimacy in an urban locale. Natural light floods easily over open layouts at the 918 Lofts and highlights the molded concrete pillars that run through the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N 3rd Street have any available units?
918 N 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 918 N 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 N 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 N 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 918 N 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 N 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 918 N 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 N 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 918 N 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 N 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 918 N 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 N 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 N 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 N 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
