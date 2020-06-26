918 North 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401 Warehouse District
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This historic warehouse renovation offers intimacy in an urban locale. Natural light floods easily over open layouts at the 918 Lofts and highlights the molded concrete pillars that run through the building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 918 N 3rd Street have any available units?
918 N 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.