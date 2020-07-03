All apartments in Minneapolis
898 21st Ave Se

898 21st Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

898 21st Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
898 21st Ave Se Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BD House in the heart of Como near UofM & Dinkytown! Avail. 9/1/20 - Great 4 bedroom/1 bathroom near the U of M! Just a short walk to campus & dinky town. You will enjoy:

-3-Season Porch
-Big Kitchen with Dishwasher
-Big Living room & dining room
-Spacious bedrooms/closet
-Laundry
-Lawn
-Off-street parking
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE5481702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 21st Ave Se have any available units?
898 21st Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 21st Ave Se have?
Some of 898 21st Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 21st Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
898 21st Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 21st Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 898 21st Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se offers parking.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have a pool?
No, 898 21st Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 898 21st Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

