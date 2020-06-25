Rent Calculator
869 Weeks Ave. SE
869 Weeks Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
869 Weeks Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Comfortable 3 bedroom duplex right next to the U of M Campus with a great layout. Main level has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.
Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 869 Weeks Ave. SE have any available units?
869 Weeks Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 869 Weeks Ave. SE have?
Some of 869 Weeks Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 869 Weeks Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
869 Weeks Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Weeks Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 869 Weeks Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 869 Weeks Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 869 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 869 Weeks Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 869 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Weeks Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 869 Weeks Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 869 Weeks Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 869 Weeks Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Weeks Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 869 Weeks Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
