Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Dinkytown Gem Available Now! - This spacious, charming four bedroom house is available now!



Close to everything and ready for immediate move in. Call for more info today!



FEATURES:

- 24/7 maintenance

- On-site laundry

- Beautiful light hardwood floors

- Large kitchen with a dishwasher

- Large sun room with original woodwork

- Yard



UTILITIES:

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



**Available now OR Fall, 2020**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997266)