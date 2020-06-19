Rent Calculator
Minneapolis, MN
/
863 Weeks Ave. SE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 3:54 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
863 Weeks Ave. SE
863 Weeks Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
863 Weeks Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully remodeled from top to bottom. Free laundry. Lawn care included. Management pays water, sewer, and garbage.
Schedule your showing today!
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom featuring hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 863 Weeks Ave. SE have any available units?
863 Weeks Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 863 Weeks Ave. SE have?
Some of 863 Weeks Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 863 Weeks Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
863 Weeks Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Weeks Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 863 Weeks Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 863 Weeks Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 863 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 863 Weeks Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Weeks Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 863 Weeks Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 863 Weeks Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 863 Weeks Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Weeks Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Weeks Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
