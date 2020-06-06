All apartments in Minneapolis
840 25th Ave. SE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM

840 25th Ave. SE

840 25th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

840 25th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Nice duplex on a very quiet neighborhood right near the U of M campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on each level.

Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 25th Ave. SE have any available units?
840 25th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 25th Ave. SE have?
Some of 840 25th Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 25th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
840 25th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 25th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 840 25th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 25th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

