Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
839 25th Ave. SE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
839 25th Ave. SE
839 25th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
839 25th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice duplex on a very quiet neighborhood right near the U of M campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and bathroom on each level.
Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 839 25th Ave. SE have any available units?
839 25th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 839 25th Ave. SE have?
Some of 839 25th Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 839 25th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
839 25th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 25th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 25th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 839 25th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 839 25th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 839 25th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 25th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 25th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 839 25th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 839 25th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 839 25th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 839 25th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 25th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
