815 9th Avenue South East

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool internet access

Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community central to St. Anthony Main, Downtown, Northeast and Dinkytown! At Spectrum, you are just steps away from the action, including the Stone Arch Bridge, TCF Stadium, Northeast Breweries, Target Express, Como Park and a Metro Transit Bus Stop is right outside your front door. Our location makes it effortless to balance work and play. Spectrum features studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes, as well as four-bedroom townhomes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, homes at Spectrum are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, quiet wall technology, plus direct fiber internet in every home. Furnished option available at no extra charge! PETS are welcome! No weight or breed restrictions. Rent = $2295, Application fee = $55, Security deposit = $300 Pet deposit = $400, Pet rent = $50/mo - dog, $35/mo - cat