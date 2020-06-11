All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:33 PM

815 9th Avenue South East

815 9th Ave SE · (952) 470-8888
Location

815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community central to St. Anthony Main, Downtown, Northeast and Dinkytown! At Spectrum, you are just steps away from the action, including the Stone Arch Bridge, TCF Stadium, Northeast Breweries, Target Express, Como Park and a Metro Transit Bus Stop is right outside your front door. Our location makes it effortless to balance work and play. Spectrum features studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes, as well as four-bedroom townhomes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, homes at Spectrum are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, quiet wall technology, plus direct fiber internet in every home. Furnished option available at no extra charge! PETS are welcome! No weight or breed restrictions. Rent = $2295, Application fee = $55, Security deposit = $300 Pet deposit = $400, Pet rent = $50/mo - dog, $35/mo - cat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 9th Avenue South East have any available units?
815 9th Avenue South East has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 9th Avenue South East have?
Some of 815 9th Avenue South East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 9th Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
815 9th Avenue South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 9th Avenue South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 9th Avenue South East is pet friendly.
Does 815 9th Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 815 9th Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 815 9th Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 9th Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 9th Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 815 9th Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 815 9th Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 815 9th Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 815 9th Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 9th Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
