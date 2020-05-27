All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:29 AM

812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio

812 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

812 West 35th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Office/Studio for rent. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent.
$225 Deposit.
Seeking 12 month lease term or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio have any available units?
812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio currently offering any rent specials?
812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio pet-friendly?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio offer parking?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio does not offer parking.
Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio have a pool?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio does not have a pool.
Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio have accessible units?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 West 35th Street - Office/Studio does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University