812 7th St SE Available 08/20/20 10 Amazing Bedrooms near UMN! - This spacious ten bedroom house is available for Fall!



Ready for you and all your roommates, this amazing property is in the perfect location-- Be close to everything!



Just a few blocks from vibrant Dinkytown, public transportation, and walking and biking paths, getting anywhere you want is easy breezy.



Features:

10 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

Off street parking

Dishwasher

Laundry On-site

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

Large windows and natural light



