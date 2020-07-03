All apartments in Minneapolis
812 7th St SE
812 7th St SE

812 Southeast 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 Southeast 7th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
812 7th St SE Available 08/20/20 10 Amazing Bedrooms near UMN! - This spacious ten bedroom house is available for Fall!

Ready for you and all your roommates, this amazing property is in the perfect location-- Be close to everything!

Just a few blocks from vibrant Dinkytown, public transportation, and walking and biking paths, getting anywhere you want is easy breezy.

Features:
10 bedrooms
3.5 bathrooms
Off street parking
Dishwasher
Laundry On-site
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Large windows and natural light

(RLNE5224583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 7th St SE have any available units?
812 7th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 7th St SE have?
Some of 812 7th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 7th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
812 7th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 7th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 7th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 812 7th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 812 7th St SE offers parking.
Does 812 7th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 7th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 7th St SE have a pool?
No, 812 7th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 812 7th St SE have accessible units?
No, 812 7th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 7th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 7th St SE has units with dishwashers.

