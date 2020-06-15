All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:45 AM

811 Washington Avenue S

811 Washington Avenue South · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1403 · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
concierge
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
hot tub
media room
new construction
Located in the heart of Downtown East at 811 Washington Avenue South, Ironclad offers the perfect blend of historic neighborhood character and elegant modern comfort. From cosmopolitan concierge services to stunning, upscale fixtures and finishes, this is downtown Minneapolis living at its finest. Spacious open floor plans. Designer kitchens and baths. Resort-inspired on-site amenities. All located near light rail and just a short walk or ride from top downtown employers, The Guthrie Theater, U.S. Bank Stadium, Gold Medal Park, Mill City shopping, dining and more. Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos of similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Washington Avenue S have any available units?
811 Washington Avenue S has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Washington Avenue S have?
Some of 811 Washington Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Washington Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
811 Washington Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Washington Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 811 Washington Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 811 Washington Avenue S offer parking?
No, 811 Washington Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 811 Washington Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Washington Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Washington Avenue S have a pool?
No, 811 Washington Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 811 Washington Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 811 Washington Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Washington Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Washington Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
