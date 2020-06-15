811 Washington Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge hot tub media room new construction

Located in the heart of Downtown East at 811 Washington Avenue South, Ironclad offers the perfect blend of historic neighborhood character and elegant modern comfort. From cosmopolitan concierge services to stunning, upscale fixtures and finishes, this is downtown Minneapolis living at its finest. Spacious open floor plans. Designer kitchens and baths. Resort-inspired on-site amenities. All located near light rail and just a short walk or ride from top downtown employers, The Guthrie Theater, U.S. Bank Stadium, Gold Medal Park, Mill City shopping, dining and more. Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos of similar unit.