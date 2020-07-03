809 Douglas Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54762ae048 ---- This beautiful unit is ready and waiting for YOU to call it HOME. The complex has been very well maintained and combines updates with character all nestled in a comfortable neighborhood setting. Solid hardwood door leads into living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Separate dining room from kitchen. Full size gas stove, lots of cupboard space!! Very nice hardwood trim throughout. This a MUST see unit!!! Within steps of the popular Burch Steak House and Lake of the Isles. Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bike Trails, Bus line, and more are right out the front door! Features Include: - Hardwood floors - Traditional styling with intricate woodwork - Full kitchen - Ceiling fans - Window treatments installed - Secure access - Pet Friendly! Price:$1350 Terms: 12 months Move-In Date: September 15th or October 1st Deposit: 1 months rent Pet Restrictions: $300 Fee/ 2 Pet Max!! 50lb dogs or smaller Laundry: On Sight (Coin Operated) Utilities: Water, Sewer, and *Heat* (Included) Professional Management with 24 Hour Emergency!!! For more information or to set up a showing: Contact Joel with 10th Floor Properties at joel@10thfloorbrokers.com 612-655-7005 or reply to this post!