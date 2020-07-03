All apartments in Minneapolis
809 Douglas Ave.

809 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Douglas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54762ae048 ---- This beautiful unit is ready and waiting for YOU to call it HOME. The complex has been very well maintained and combines updates with character all nestled in a comfortable neighborhood setting. Solid hardwood door leads into living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Separate dining room from kitchen. Full size gas stove, lots of cupboard space!! Very nice hardwood trim throughout. This a MUST see unit!!! Within steps of the popular Burch Steak House and Lake of the Isles. Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bike Trails, Bus line, and more are right out the front door! Features Include: - Hardwood floors - Traditional styling with intricate woodwork - Full kitchen - Ceiling fans - Window treatments installed - Secure access - Pet Friendly! Price:$1350 Terms: 12 months Move-In Date: September 15th or October 1st Deposit: 1 months rent Pet Restrictions: $300 Fee/ 2 Pet Max!! 50lb dogs or smaller Laundry: On Sight (Coin Operated) Utilities: Water, Sewer, and *Heat* (Included) Professional Management with 24 Hour Emergency!!! For more information or to set up a showing: Contact Joel with 10th Floor Properties at joel@10thfloorbrokers.com 612-655-7005 or reply to this post!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Douglas Ave. have any available units?
809 Douglas Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Douglas Ave. have?
Some of 809 Douglas Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Douglas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
809 Douglas Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Douglas Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Douglas Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 809 Douglas Ave. offer parking?
No, 809 Douglas Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 809 Douglas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Douglas Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Douglas Ave. have a pool?
No, 809 Douglas Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 809 Douglas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 809 Douglas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Douglas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Douglas Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

