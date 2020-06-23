Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 Kenwood Parkway #2
801 Kenwood Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
801 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Charming 1 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex in Kenwood!! - 1 Bedroom Upper Duplex near downtown. Single car garage included. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375
(RLNE4483772)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 have any available units?
801 Kenwood Parkway #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Kenwood Parkway #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 does offer parking.
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 have a pool?
No, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 have accessible units?
No, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Kenwood Parkway #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
