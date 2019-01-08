All apartments in Minneapolis
801 4th St NE Unit 2
801 4th St NE Unit 2

801 4th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

801 4th St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mid-City Industrial

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath upper level duplex - located in the hottest location in Minneapolis! Just blocks from the Stone Arch Bridge, restaurants, breweries and more! Garage parking spot included.

Available March 1! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, as well as a portion of the sewer/water and trash bills. This is a 12 month lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $4,800. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 have any available units?
801 4th St NE Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 801 4th St NE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
801 4th St NE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 4th St NE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 4th St NE Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 4th St NE Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
