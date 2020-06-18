All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:56 AM

801 4th St NE Apt 2

801 Northeast 4th Street · (651) 797-6902
Location

801 Northeast 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath upper level duplex - located in the hottest location in Minneapolis! Just blocks from the Stone Arch Bridge, restaurants, breweries and more! Street parking only.

Available July 1! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, as well as a 3/5 portion of the sewer/water and trash bills. This is a one year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $5,925. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 have any available units?
801 4th St NE Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 801 4th St NE Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
801 4th St NE Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 4th St NE Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 4th St NE Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 4th St NE Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
