Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:35 AM

800 27th Ave NE

800 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

800 27th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath NE Minneapolis home available August 1st. Enclosed front porch, separate dining room, 1 bedroom on the main level with a half bath ensuite. Upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath. Detached oversized two car garage included, gated yard!

Available August 1! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,050. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 27th Ave NE have any available units?
800 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 800 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
800 27th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 800 27th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 800 27th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 800 27th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 800 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 27th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 800 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 800 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 800 27th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 800 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 27th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 27th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
